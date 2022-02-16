Veteran Poet 'Nadoja' Dr Chennaveeera Kanavi Passes Away At 93 Due To Age-related Illness

Veteran poet Nadoja Dr Chennaveeera Kanavi, who was popularly known as Kannada Samanvaya Kavi and Sakrat of Suneetas, breathed his last on February 16. The 93-year-old poet was being treated in a hospital for the last some days because of ill health. The poet breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad today. The poet was a recipient of various honours including the prestigious Nadoja award.

According to various media reports, the poet also was suffering from difficulty in breathing. He had been admitted into SDM Hospital at Dharwad on January 14. Dr Kanavi's first-ever collection of poems titled "Kavyakshi" was released in the year 1949. He later brought out collections of poems like Bhavajeevi, Aakashabutti, Mannina Mereavanige, Nelamugilu, Jeevadhwani, and others.

Channaveera Kanavi, a renowned Kannada poet breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad today



He had been awarded various awards including prestigious Nadoja award



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/Sa73w12DFA — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Kannada poet Nadoja Dr Chennaveera Kanavi passes away

Following his sad demise, several dignitaries including Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka along with Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed their grief on Twitter. Ashwathnarayan shared a throwback picture with the poet on the micro blogging site and wrote, “The poet of reconciliation, the renowned poet Nadoja. The news of Chennaweera Kanhavi's death is sad. The NEP2020 implementation relationship was greatly appreciated when it was met. May the Lord grant peace to their souls and pray for the pain to the family, the well-wishers, and the family. Om Shanti.”

On the other hand, Nadda wrote, “Pained to learn about the demise of great Kannada poet and writer Chennaveera Kanavi Ji. His work will inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad time. Om Shanti”

Pained to learn about the demise of great Kannada poet and writer Chennaveera Kanavi Ji. His work will inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad time. Om Shanti — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Nadoja Dr Chennaveera Kanavi was born on June 28, 1928, at Hombala in Dharwad district. He secured his BA and MA degrees from Karnatak University. He had served as the secretary of the publication and extension service department of Karnatak University and director of Prasaranga. He was known as a poet of emotions who excelled in coordination.

Besides his illustrious work in literature, the poet had bagged the central Sajiotya Akademi award, Anakru Foundation award, Rajyotsava award, etc. He had presided over the Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held at Hassan. Hampi University had honoured him with the "Nadoja" title. Karnatak University bestowed an honourary doctorate upon him. Konkani poet Melvyn Rodrigues has translated his poetry collection "Jeevadhwani" into Konkani as "Jivatallo" which is published by Sahitya Akademi in the year 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/ANI