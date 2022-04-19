Veteran Producer Narayan Das Narang Passes Away; Mahesh Babu & More Offer Their Tributes

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran producer Narayan Das Narang passed away at age 76. The prolific personality was reportedly suffering from several age-related issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Eventually, he succumbed to the illness and breathed his last on Tuesday, April 19.

Narayan Das Narang has bankrolled several projects in the South film industry including Love Story, Lakshya, The Ghost, and many more. Along with being a producer, Narayan Das Narang was the Chairman of Global Cinemas, President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, distributor, exhibitor, and financier as well. His last rites will reportedly take place at 4 pm on Tuesday at Mahasprasthanam.

Several prominent faces from the entertainment world have taken to social media to mourn the big loss. Narayan Das Narang is survived by his son Sunil Narang. For those unaware, Sunil has fallen in the footsteps of his father and is currently an established producer and exhibitor himself.

Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan, and more pay condolences

To pay tribute to the late producer, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express that he was extremely 'shocked' and 'saddened' to learn the news of Narang's death. The South actor added though he has passed away, the producer's absence will be 'deeply' felt by everyone in the industry. He wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him".

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/SLe1OCCOeZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2022

Actor Shivakarthikeyan added that he's deeply 'saddened' after receiving the news of Narayan Das Narang's death. He offered condolences to the producer's family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members, May his soul Rest In Peace".

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members,May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64DDmkU0so — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 19, 2022

Actor Sushanth articulated that Narayan Das Narang's contribution to the entertainment industry can never be forgotten. He tweeted, "May you rest peacefully Sir Your contribution to cinema will always be remembered.. Strength to the family and loved ones Shri #NarayanDasNarang garu".

May you rest peacefully Sir 🙏🙏

Your contribution to cinema will always be remembered..

Strength to the family and loved ones🙏 Shri #NarayanDasNarang garu pic.twitter.com/EazTuawkfk — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) April 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh