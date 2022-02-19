Veteran Sandalwood Actor Kala Tapasvi Rajesh Passes Away At 89 In Bengaluru

Veteran Kannada actor Kala Tapasvi who was hospitalised due to breathing problems passed away on February 19. The 89-year-old actor was admitted to a private hospital on February 9 as he was suffering from respiratory problems and age-related ailments. He was later put on a ventilator after he complained of breathing issues until today morning when his organs stopped responding.

According to various media reports, the final rites of the actor will be performed at the Vidyaranyapura residence in Bangalore till 6 pm. Born in Bangalore on April 15, 1932, the actor was very much interested in acting and aspired to be one during his initial days. He became famous as ‘Talatapasvi’ Rajesh in the film industry. He entered the cinema in the 1960s. He has won hundreds of films and won popularity.

Legendary actor Kala Tapasvi passes away

The actor’s wife Asha Rani is also a filmmaker. Rajesh has painted over 150 films including Souza’s good fortune, Goddess Dudda, Kaliyuga, Goddess Gudi, Veera Sankalpa, and Gange Gauri. He had a cameo appearance in the Old Monk movie to be released on February 25th. The actor started his career with theatre and plays where he was identified with the name Vidyasagar. Later, after entering the cinema, he changed his name to Talatapasvi Rajesh. The mortal remains of the actor will be kept at his residence in Vidyaranyapura til 6 PM.

More about Kala Tapsvi Rajesh

Rajesh initially worked as a typist in government offices. Later he formed the Shakti Nataka Mandali, staging many popular plays. His theatre performances helped him bag great film roles. It was veteran director Hunsur Krishnamurthy who introduced Vidyasagar in Veera Sankalpa. He applied for 15 days' leave to his job and went to Madras. While acting in this film he got an offer for ‘Sri Ramanjeneya Yuddha’. Dr Rajakumar was Sri Rama and he was Bharatha, Udayakumar was Anjaneya. While acting in his second film he got an offer from BR Panthuluji for ‘Gange Gowri’. Very less people know that apart from being a great versatile actor, Rajesh was also a good singer.

