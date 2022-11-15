Last Updated:

Veteran Star Krishna, Mahesh Babu's Father, Passes Away In Hyderabad; Tributes Pour In

Mahesh Babu's father and veteran superstar Krishna passed away in Hyderabad, shortly after he was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Krishna, Mahesh Babu

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH


Mahesh Babu's superstar father Krishna passed away in Hyderabad, shortly after he was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest. The veteran Tollywood star was brought to the emergency department of a hospital on Monday and his situation was known to be critical. Mahesh Babu’s team shared a statement on social media confirming the veteran's demise, while other members of the film fraternity also paid tribute to him. 

Veteran star Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, passes away 

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu's team shared a statement that read, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief."

Soon after the announcement, tributes poured in from the who's who of the film fraternity. Director and producer MS Raju mentioned, "Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir.. @ItsActorNaresh.. @urstrulyMahesh."

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha also called Krishna an "icon and inspiration for generations" while sending strength to Mahesh Babu and his family. 

In his almost five-decade-long career,  Krishna acted in more than 350 films. He was also awarded the  Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. 

First Published:
