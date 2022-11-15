Veteran Star Krishna, Mahesh Babu's Father, Passes Away In Hyderabad; Tributes Pour In

Mahesh Babu's superstar father Krishna passed away in Hyderabad, shortly after he was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest. The veteran Tollywood star was brought to the emergency department of a hospital on Monday and his situation was known to be critical. Mahesh Babu’s team shared a statement on social media confirming the veteran's demise, while other members of the film fraternity also paid tribute to him.

Veteran star Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, passes away

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu's team shared a statement that read, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief."

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We honour his life and the tremendous impact he had on cinema. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ghattamaneni family during this time of grief 🙏#RIP — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) November 15, 2022

Soon after the announcement, tributes poured in from the who's who of the film fraternity. Director and producer MS Raju mentioned, "Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir.. @ItsActorNaresh.. @urstrulyMahesh."

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha also called Krishna an "icon and inspiration for generations" while sending strength to Mahesh Babu and his family.

Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir🙏🙏🙏@ItsActorNaresh @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/KsJhtgRcvA — MS Raju (@MSRajuOfficial) November 14, 2022

This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more.

Legend 🙏🏽 Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir .

Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial , @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time. pic.twitter.com/gm9OlQQYsL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 15, 2022

In his almost five-decade-long career, Krishna acted in more than 350 films. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH)