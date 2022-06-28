Veteran Tamil star Poo Ramu, who was known for his films like Soorarai Pottru, Poo, Neerparavai, and more, passed away in Chennai on Monday evening. According to various media reports, the actor was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 24 after he suffered a heart attack. The actor's mortal remains have been reportedly kept at his residence in Periyar Nagar in Urapakkam for the public to pay homage. The last rites of the star are expected to take place on Tuesday in the evening.

The veteran star who shot into the limelight for his brilliant performance in director Sasi's film Poo is widely being remembered for his on-screen presence and persona. His versatility and craft were something that would draw directors to cast him in various films. His demise has created shock waves in the Tollywood industry with stars mourning the tragic death. For the unversed, the actor has been a part of several critically acclaimed blockbusters such as Pariyaerum Perumal, Karnan, and Soorarai Pottru.

Veteran Tamil actor Poo Ramu passes away, tributes pour in

Legendary actor Mammootty was among the few stars to express his grief over the death. The actor who was ‘deeply saddened' by the loss, paid his tribute on Twitter and write, “Saddened to hear the demise of one of the finest artists in Tamil cinema #PooRamu . Heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones & Thank you for being a part of #NanpakalNerathuMayakkam,” alongside a throwback picture of the two stars.

Saddened to hear the demise of one of the finest artists in Tamil cinema #PooRamu . Heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones & Thank you for being a part of #NanpakalNerathuMayakkam pic.twitter.com/HSGPFTv43c — Mammootty (@mammukka) June 28, 2022

Director Lenin Bharathi posted on his Twitter page that he had died without any treatment. She had shared a picture of the late actor and wrote how his work shall always be missed on screen. Another filmmaker Kumaran, who has helmed the film Jada released in 2019, and the track ‘Parai’ which was released earlier this year, also took to Twitter to condole Poo Ramu’s death. “#PooRamu had a soul and added life to every role that he took upon. Heartfelt condolences & thank you for being a part of #Parai! RIP sir,” filmmaker Kumaran tweeted

#PooRamu had a soul and added life to every role that he took upon. Heartfelt condolences & thank you for being a part of #Parai ! RIP sir pic.twitter.com/ZF4au2Nndi — Kumaran (@DirKumaran) June 27, 2022

I feel lucky to have shared screen with #PooRamu aiyaa! Such a great human being and an Actor. Your memories will never be forgotten. #ripPooRamu pic.twitter.com/1eI4cTJ8D9 — ganesh.k.babu (@ganeshkbabu) June 27, 2022

On the other hand, director Ganesh K Babu, who is set to make his debut with the upcoming film DaDa, also tweeted that he was glad to share the screen with the veteran actor. “I feel lucky to have shared screen with #PooRamu aiyaa! Such a great human being and an Actor. Your memories will never be forgotten. #ripPooRamu,” he wrote.

IMAGE: Twitter/LeninBharathi/Instagram/Mammootty