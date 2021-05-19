Veteran Telugu Actor Pavala Syamala Faces Financial Crisis, Unable To Afford Bills

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of professions. These restrictions also have dwindled the number of acting opportunities and veteran actor Pavala Syamala is hit hard because of it. She is facing a severe financial crisis and is barely able to keep her head above the water during this difficult time.

Pavala Syamala faces financial crisis

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Pavala Syamala does not have a steady source of income to run her household. Her daughter had contracted tuberculosis and the infection was severe. Syamala also is unable to pay her daughter's medical bills. The report also quoted her from a recent interview she gave to a news channel where she has said that she has not received the pension allocated by the Telangana government for the past few months. She also went on to say that people have been unwilling to help her owing to the pandemic.

On May 19, Telegu superstar Chiranjeevi extended financial help to Pavala Syamala. He gave her a check of over one lakh rupees. South India film producer Suresh Kondeti took to his Twitter to share the news with netizens. He also shared pictures of Chiranjeevi who had reached Syamala's house to give her the cheque. In the pictures, she is seated in a wheelchair and has her face covered in a mask as she receives the cheque. He shared the pictures with the caption, "Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu Donated ₹ 101500 to Veteran Character Artist Pavala Syamala Garu who’s struggling to run the households".

Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu Donated ₹ 101500 to Veteran Character Artist Pavala Syamala Garu who’s struggling to run the households.#MegaStar #Chiranjeevi #PavalaSyamala pic.twitter.com/mwSgqmoFv9 — Suresh Kondeti (@santoshamsuresh) May 18, 2021

Pavala Syamala's movies

Pavala Syamala is 70 years old and ventured into acting in 1984. She bagged her debut role in the movie titled Babai Abbai which released in 1985. She then went on to star in Kodanda Ramudu, Ninne Istapaddanu, Emo Gurram Egaravachu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and D for Dopidi. She thoroughly entertained the audience with her comic timing in Golimaar. She was last seen in the 2019 movie Mathu Vadalara which was a comedy thriller. The cast of this film also included Sri Simha, Naresh Agastya, Athulya Chandra, and Satya. Pavala played the role of an old woman in this movie.

Image- Suresh Kondeti Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.