Veteran Telugu Actor Raja Babu Passes Away At 64; Here's A Look At His Life & Works

Popular Telugu actor Raja Babu passed away on Sunday, October 24, owing to severe health conditions. As per reports, the 64-year-old had been battling health issues for years before his condition further deteriorated in the last few days. The veteran Telugu actor is survived by his wife and three children, including two sons and a daughter.

In a career spanning over two decades, the Tollywood star delivered myriad hits, including Samudram, Murari, Aadavari Maatalaku Ardhaale Verule, Malli Raava, Sreekaram, Brahmotsavam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Bharat Ane Nenu. He also played key roles in many television serials like Vasanth Kokila and Radha Madhu, Chi La Sow Sravanthi, and Priyanka among others. He was honoured with the Nandi award in 2005 for his appearance in the serial Amma.

Fans grieve over Raja Babu's demise

The character artist's demise is being condoled by many fans on social media. One fan wrote, "Good artist Raja babu garu no more. He portrayed very good and prominent roles in serials as well as movies as well Om Shanthi (sic)". Another fan wrote, "Character artist Raja Babu garu passed away due to health issues. May his soul rest in peace. (sic)"

Character artist Raja Babu garu passed away due to health issues



May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hASffWfBKT — . (@guru_RS4545) October 25, 2021

Good artist Raja babu garu no more. He portrayed very good and prominent roles in serials as well as movies as well



Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/qKVonNxJOt — Sreekanth (@chennakesavla) October 25, 2021

Famous with films like Murari .. actor #Rajababu no more. pic.twitter.com/EJHWtkEWia — Siddhu Manchikanti (@SiDManchikanti) October 25, 2021

More about the late Tollywood actor

Born on June 13, 1957, in Narsapupeta in East Godavari district, Raja Babu made his acting debut with the film Ooriki Monagadu in the year 1995. Since then, he has played supporting characters in more than 64 films and TV serials. The actor was also known for his role in creative director Krishna Vamsi’s Sindhooram and Samudram. He also helmed lead roles in films like Pichodi Pelli, Tata Manavadu, Thirupathi, Evariki Vaare Yamuna Teere, and Manishi Rodduna Paddadau.

The actor loved dramas and theatre since his primitive years. After stunning the audience with back to back masala entertainers, Babu became a household name after his stints in the television industry. Although he majorly essayed serious roles, his real-life sense of humour was cherished by his close ones. Fondly called 'Baba' by his industry colleagues and friends, his death is being condoled by many of his acquaintances and fans.

(Image: @rajakanakala/Instagram)