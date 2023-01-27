Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86; Tollywood Celebs Mourn Her Death

Veteran Telugu film actress and former parliamentarian J Jamuna passed away at her residence in Hyderabad due to age-related issues, her family members said. She was 86 years old.

Born in Hampi in 1936, Jamuna made her film debut at the age of 16 and went on to act in 198 Telugu films, including ‘Missamma’ and ‘Bhookailas’.

She even acted in a few Hindi and South Indian films, and won a Filmfare award for her role in the Sunil Dutt-starrer ‘Milan’.

Many Tollywood celebs including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter to mourn the death of the celebrated Telugu actress. Here are some of the tweets by Telugu celebs:

Saddened to hear about the demise of #Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 27, 2023

సీనియర్ హీరోయిన్ జమున గారు స్వర్గస్తులయ్యారనే వార్త ఎంతో విచారకరం. ఆవిడ బహుభాషా నటి.మాతృభాష కన్నడం అయినా ఎన్నెన్నో విజయవంతమైన చిత్రాలతో తెలుగు వారి మనసుల్లో చెరగని ముద్ర వేశారు.మహానటి సావిత్రి గారితో ఆవిడ అనుబంధం ఎంతో గొప్పది.ఆవిడ కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియచేసుకుంటున్నాను — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 27, 2023

In the 1980s, Jamuna entered politics, becoming the president of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress and winning a Lok Sabha seat in 1989.

Rare Photo : NTR Garu, ANR Gari tho Jamuna Garu #GundammaKatha pic.twitter.com/aBq76yu4QF — Hanu (@HanuNews) January 27, 2023

Jamuna also established a Telugu artist association and was involved in social service for the past 25 years.