Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86; Tollywood Celebs Mourn Her Death

Many Tollywood celebs including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter to mourn the loss of veteran actress Jamuna.

Jamuna

Jamuna passes away (Images via Twitter)


Veteran Telugu film actress and former parliamentarian J Jamuna passed away at her residence in Hyderabad due to age-related issues, her family members said. She was 86 years old. 

Born in Hampi in 1936, Jamuna made her film debut at the age of 16 and went on to act in 198 Telugu films, including ‘Missamma’ and ‘Bhookailas’. 

She even acted in a few Hindi and South Indian films, and won a Filmfare award for her role in the Sunil Dutt-starrer ‘Milan’. 

Many Tollywood celebs including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter to mourn the death of the celebrated Telugu actress. Here are some of the tweets by Telugu celebs:

In the 1980s, Jamuna entered politics, becoming the president of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress and winning a Lok Sabha seat in 1989. 

Jamuna also established a Telugu artist association and was involved in social service for the past 25 years.

