Veteran Theatre And Film Actor Somashekar Rao Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest At 86

Veteran theatre artist Somashekar Rao passed away on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. According to Deccan Herald's report, Rao was rushed to the hospital when he complained of chest pain. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Rao is survived by his wife and two sons.

Somashekar Rao dead: Details about last rites

According to Deccan Herald's report, Somashekar Rao's last rites with be performed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 PM. Rao's close family and friends are expected to attend the last rites. Several social media users expressed grief on Somashekar Rao's demise. Veteran director T N Seetharam mourned the death of Somashekar Rao. He exclaimed Rao as one of the best talents the country has ever seen and extended condolences to the late theatre artists' family.

Somashekar Rao was the younger son of freedom fighter and lawyer Harihar Gundu Rao and Venkamma. He was born in Chitradurga, a small state in Karnataka. Somashekar is a gold medalist in Sociology from the University of Mysore. Somashekar is the younger brother of popular actor Harihar Gundurao Dattatreya.

Somashekar started his acting career after he shifted to Bangalore in the early 70s. Before Somashekar started acting in plays and movies, he had a flourishing career at Canara Bank.Somashekar made his big-screen debut with Geejagana Goodu (1975).

In an acting career spanning more than three decades, Somashekar Rao has worked with veteran directors like Kiran Raj, T N Seetharam, Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, among others in movies like Sura Sundaranga (1989), Kaamana Billu (1983), Minugu Thare (1996), among others. Somashekar has also worked with actors like Prakash Raj, Geetha, Rajkumar, Anant Nag, Vishnuvardhan, Ramesh Aravind, among others in his acting career. Somashekar was last seen in Last Page (2015).

