Veteran Tollywood Actor Mannava Balayya Passes Away; Nandamuri Balakrishna Pays Tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Mannava Balayya breathed his last at his residence in Yousufguda on Saturday morning. Reportedly, the actor passed away due to age-related ailments. He was 92.

The late actor worked in over 300 films throughout his career span of decades, including Malliswari and Annamayya. He also tried his hands at directing and producing films.

More about Mannava Balayya

Born on April 9, 1930, in the Chavupady, Amaravathi, Mannava Balayya studied engineering at Guindy Engineering Colege, Chennai. He was fascinated by drama during his college days and ventured into movies with the guidance of Tapi Chanakya. Balayya made his acting debut with the 1958 film Ethuku Pai Ethu, produced by Sarathi Studios. He also played several memorable roles in the films, including Parvati Kalyana, Bhagradevata, and KumkuM Rekha.

The actor also shared the screen with legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The Two actors played different roles in the hit film Parvati Kalyanam. They also acted together in Chenchu Lakshmi, which also starred Anjali. Some latest films in which Balayya played pivotal roles are Devaraya, Sri Rama Rajyam, Prasthanam, Mitrudu, Panduragadu, Veedhi, Malliswari, and more. He also served as the writer for the films Chellili Kapuram, Neramu Siksha, Chuttalunnaru Jagratha, and Wafadaar. Mannava Balayya also won the Nandi Award for Second Best Story Writer for Oorukichchina Maata in 1981.

Nandamuri Balakrishna pays his last respects

The entire Telugu film industry is currently mourning the death of the veteran actor. Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna also penned a long note to pay his respects to the veteran actor. In the note, he mentioned how Balayya was not only a great actor but a director and producer too. He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family.

The statement read, "News of the death of senior actor Mannava Balayya It touched me a lot. Balayya is amazing Actors. Co-starred with Nannagari. Even in my pictures Played good roles. Not just a good actor Balayya became a producer, director and story writer Showed his talent. Good for our family with him There is an appendix. His absence from us today Very unfortunate. Peace to his Holy Spirit My deepest condolences to their family members for wanting to join Sympathy. - Your Nandamuri Balakrishna."

