Vetrimaaran Shares Update On Suriya's Vaadivaasal, Says Life Size Robot Bull Being Built

Director Vetrimaaran, who is set to collaborate with Suriya in Vaadivaasal, shared an update on the film based on the ancient sport of Jallikattu. This is one of the most anticipated films of the National Award-winning Tamil actor and he will essay the role of a bull-tamer in it. After getting delayed due to the pandemic, things are slowly and steadily falling into place.

3 things you need to know

Animatronics work for Vaadivaasal is underway in London.

The movie is based on CS Chellappa's novel of the same name.

Separately, Suriya is also working on Kanguva, which will be a multi-lingual release.

Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal is in the pre-production stage

National award-winning director Vetrimaaran, at an event, revealed that Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal is in the pre-production stage. He shared the team is working on its animatronics in London and it is progressing at a brisk pace. The team is developing a lifelike robot which will be used in the film. It will be an exact model of the bull that Suriya will use for bull-taming scenes during the shoot.

(GV Prakash shared the character design poster | Image: GV Prakash/Instagram)

Vetrimaaran also said that the movie will go on the floors once he is done shooting for his current project Viduthalai 2. Vaadivaasal is the first collaboration between Suriya and Vetrimaaran.

GV Prakash teases 'raw folk music' for Vaadivaasal

Music for the film has been composed by G V Prakash, who had earlier disclosed that the team had finished composing two to three songs. "The songs will be an extreme version of raw folk music. Vaadivaasal's album will be a rustic and native score," Prakash had said.

Vetrimaaran prioritises Viduthalai sequel

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran is busy with shooting for Viduthalai 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Soori. The prequel, Viduthalai: Part 1 was released in theatres on March 31, earlier this year.