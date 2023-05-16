VHP Holds Special Screening Of 'The Kerala Story' In Jammu

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a special screening of the film 'The Kerala Story' for the girls in Jammu to make them aware about the forceful conversions and radicalisation by terror groups. Working President of VHP Rajesh Gupta said that the screening has been organised to spread awareness among girls in Jammu.

Another member of VHP, Kartik Sudan said, "A special screening of the movie was conducted by VHP for women and it is based on real incidents. Yesterday there was some controversy in a medical college over the film. In Jammu, the people who are anti-nationalists have same kind of thinking and that's why there was an attack in the college. I would like to thank the makers of this film who made this movie on real-based incidents."

A medical student also suffered head injuries in a scuffle between two groups on Monday over 'The Kerala story' at a hostel in Jammu, sparking protests in Government Medical College (GMC)

VHP urges to make film tax-free

Earlier on May 10, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in the Union Territory.

"It is requested that ‘The Kerala Story’ is a film made on a very important subject. The film exposes how terrorist organizations like ISIS Jihadis under a well-thought-out conspiracy trap the innocent sister of our country. First, they trap them in the trap of love jihad and then convert their religion. Along with this, brainwash innocent girls and later recruit them to ISIS. Eye-opening facts about the dangerous designs and activities of Jihadi elements are shown through the film”, the letter to Delhi CM read.

Box Office collection of 'The Kerala Story'

'The Kerala Story' directed by Sudipto Sen has turned out to be a blockbuster film as the film has crossed the mark of Rs 150 crore, as per the latest figures. The movie deals with stories of women from Kerala being trafficked to be radicalised and become members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

(With inputs from ANI)