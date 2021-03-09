Video From Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' Shows Huge Mahesh Babu Cutout, Creates Buzz

Naga Chaitanya is a well-known Telugu star who has recently been working on one of his much-anticipated movies named Thank You. As the actor has been shooting for Thank You, one of the behind-the-scenes video clips recently surfaced on the internet in which Mahesh Babu can be seen on a massive cutout on the sets of Thank You.

BTS of Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You

One of the fans recently took to their Twitter handle and shared this astonishing behind-the-scenes video clip from the shoots of Thank You. In the video, a huge bamboo stand has been created in order to attach the massive cutout of the prolific Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu. In the video, as the crew manages to keep Mahesh Babu’s cutout upright, Naga Chaitanya can be seen trying to reach the top of the bamboo stand and then encouraging the fans to cheer for Mahesh Babu. This BTS video clip of Thank You depicted how one of the fans beautifully managed to capture Naga Chaitanya during the shoots and also gave a hint that Mahesh Babu will have a significant role in the movie. Fans expressed their happiness by gathering around the sets of Thank You and cheering for the cast and crew on building up an amazing cutout of Mahesh Babu. Take a look at how some of the fans reacted to this amazing video clip that created a buzz on the internet in no time.

More about Thank You

Written by B. V. S. Ravi and directed by Vikram Kumar, Thank You is expected to be released this year though there haven’t been any official announcements about the release date of the film. While Naga Chaitanya plays the lead role in the movie, details about the other cast members of the show have not been revealed yet. The movie will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations while the music will be created by a popular Telugu music composer, S. Thaman.

Naga Chaitanya’s movies

Some of the popular Naga Chaitanya’s movies include Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Oka Laila Kosam, Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Yuddham Sharanam, 100% Love, Bejawada, Dohchay, Premam, Venky Mama and a variety of other movies.

Image Source- Naga Chaitanya & Mahesh Babu Instagram