Vidyullekha Raman Gets 'Roka-Ed' To Her Boyfriend Sanjay In Intimate Ceremony, Shares Pics

Comedian Vidyullekha Raman recently got engaged to her partner in Chennai. Recently, the comedian shared a series of pictures. Vidyullkha’s Roka ceremony was an intimate affair. In the first picture, the comedian and her fiancé Sanjay are looking at each other with a wide smile on their faces. The duo is seen donning ethnic attire with garlands. They posed holding hands with each other.

Vidyullekha Raman also shared pictures with her fiancé from a party. She was seen wearing a beautiful pastel coloured dress while Sanjay was decked up in black attire. The comedian was dolled up with diamond-studded jewellery and completed her look with the black smokey eye look. In the pictures, they were seen making goofy poses for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Vidyullekha informed that she and her fiancé had their Roka ceremony on August 26. She added that it was an intimate ceremony with their families being a part of it. Vidyullekha Raman further wrote, “It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come. ðŸ™ðŸ¼♥ï¸ðŸ¥°ðŸ§¿.” Vidyullekha Raman's celebrity friends and fans in huge numbers send her wished and congratulated her. Actor Varun Tej also congratulated her as he wrote, "Congrates akka!". Take a look at Vidyullekha Raman's post.

Vidyullekha Raman showcases her massive transformation

Vidyullekha Raman has taken the internet by storm for her Instagram post showcasing her weight loss journey. The actor shared a before and after picture in which one can see her transformation. The actor looks completely unrecognisable in her latest picture and along with the post she also gave a few deets about her journey.

In the before picture, Vidyullekha Raman can be seen sporting a bright yellow top with black polka dots and a denim skirt. In the after picture, the actor can be seen flaunting her toned body as she opts for a black sports bra and black leggings. She can also be seen sporting a digital watch and sports shoes.

Along with this major transformation picture, the actor also gave a few details about her journey and what it took for her to weigh 68 kgs. She started off by saying, "Fake confidence v/s Actual confidence". She also went on to write saying that when she was overweight, people used to often ask her, ‘how are you so confident?’ “In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life?". She also wrote, “You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet," Check out her post below.

