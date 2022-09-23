Vignesh Gives A Peek Into His Birthday Bash With Nayanthara; 'This One Was Too Emotional'

Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai with his wife Nayanthara and revealed how delighted he was to get a beautiful surprise from the latter who planned a fun-filled birthday celebration right next to Burj Khalifa. He recently unveiled more of his birthday bash glimpses on social media giving a sneak peek into how Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated the special day with their family.

Vignesh Shivan shares glimpses from his dreamy birthday bash

Vignesh Shivan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of posts in which he unveiled some memorable glimpses from his birthday bash. He added a video clip in which he was seen cutting his birthday cake with his friends and family around. He captioned the video by stating that it was his 8th birthday with Nayanthara and thanked her for making it extra special for him.

He wrote, “It’s my 8th birthday wit you my thangamey #nayanthara You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one ! But …. This one was too emotional ! Thank u for being the lover u r ! U know what makes me the happiest and u gave me exactly that ! :) to more years of love , happiness and peace ! Thank you ☺️ Love you and the way you love me , more and more !!” (sic)

Vignesh Shivan also penned a heartfelt note for his mother revealing how it was his dream to take her to foreign countries and see the way her face changed after watching tall buildings, new people and new things. He went on to express his emotions about having his mother and his family around on his birthday and added that he will be cherishing the moments all his life. He wrote, “It’s always been a dream to take my mother to foreign countries and see the way her face changes when she sees tall buildings new people and newer things :) the happiness I look for in her face .. makes sense , gives me satisfaction, completion and sense of accomplishment , gives me meaning for all the hard work that I do ! And goes on top of all the good things life has offered to me! As u keep manifesting for good and great things … these few days….” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial