Vignesh Shivan Dedicates Special Post To Nayanthara's Mom On Her Birthday; 'purest Soul'

Vignesh Shivan recently shared an unseen glimpse from his and Nayanthara's dreamy wedding as he wished the latter's mother on her birthday. Alongside the adorable glimpse, Vignesh wrote a loving note for his mother-in-law, Omana Kurian, calling her the 'purest soul with a beautiful heart'. Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai earlier this year after dating for a long time.

Vignesh Shivan dedicates a special post to Nayanthara's mother on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 14, the filmmaker shared a picture of him giving Nayanthara's mom a kiss on the forehead. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday Dear OmanaKurian, my other mother. A woman I love soo much & always look up to purest soul with a beautiful heart. praying to God for your good health, peace, happiness and a lot of blessings !!" Take a look.

Reacting to his post, fans dropped love-filled comments like, "Beautiful Anna," Most adorable click," and "Happy birthday ammaaaa," among other things.

The star couple got married in a dreamy ceremony in June 2022 in presence of close friends and family members. Their reception was attended by Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay, filmmaker Mani Ratnam and more. Sharing official wedding pictures on Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "Am Married. Jus the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife!"

The couple's wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale will be released on the OTT platform Netflix soon. On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in director Atlee's upcoming film Jawaan, which is set to hit theatres in June 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)