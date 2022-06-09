Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been together for the past seven years and are now set to tie the knot on June 9, 2022. As the duo is all set to get married, Shivan shared a special message for Nayanthara ahead of their wedding in which he expressed his gratitude towards her while showing his excitement to see her walking up the aisle in a few hours. Read further to check out Vignesh Shivan's heartfelt message for Nayanthara ahead of their wedding.

Vignesh Shivan looking forward to starting a new chapter with Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which he can be seen posing with Nayanthara. On the other hand, he even shared other unseen photos of Nayanthara while writing a note of gratitude for her as they both get married. In the caption, her referred to her as his 'thangamey' which is referred to someone who is dear to you and added how he was thanking God, the universe, and the goodwill from all the people who have crossed his life and made it beautiful. While dedicating it to the love of his life, Nayanthara, he revealed how excited he was to see her walking up the aisle in a few hours.

The caption read, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful 😍! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours ! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends" (sic)

As per Indian Express, Vignesh Shivan revealed during a media interaction that he will tie the knot with Nayanthara on June 9, 2022, adding that they planned to get married at Tirupathi temple which did not take place due to some logistics issues. He also added that they will share the wedding pictures soon after the wedding in the afternoon while stating that "On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together." The wedding ceremony will be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial