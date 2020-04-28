Vignesh Shivan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares BTS Pictures From 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' Sets

Vignesh Shivan recently walked down the memory lane by reminiscing the shooting of his movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vignesh posted BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the action-comedy, indicating that he misses work amid lockdown. While one video has Nayanthara goofing up with Vignesh Shivan, the other has Vijay Sethupathi and Vignesh discussing a scene.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead, narrates the tale of a small-time gangster, who trajects on a journey to save his love interest's life from a deadly gangster. The movie, directed by Vignesh Shivan, also managed to earn big numbers at the box office.

Interestingly, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reportedly fell in love on the sets of the film. The couple's relationship was under wraps, until recently when the two started accompanying one another to public events. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are reportedly planning to tie the knot soon.

Meanwhile, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan team is all set to reunite for a forthcoming film. The movie is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Vignesh Shivan directorial stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead and is touted to be a romantic comedy. The official announcement of the upcomer was made a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

