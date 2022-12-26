Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara Celebrate First Christmas With Twins - Uyir And Ulagam

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara gave a glimpse of their first Christmas with their twins. Shivan, who often shares pictures on his Instagram handle, shared an adorable reel, which featured his wife Nayanthara, and their twins - Uyir and Ulagam. In the reel, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen at their candid best with their twins. Shivan used Santa's cap GIF to hide the twins faces.

Christmas 2022, also marks the couple's first Christmas after marriage.

Sharing the reel, Shivan wrote: "Uyir, Ulagam, Nayan, Wikki, and family wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. With love in abundance! And honest prayers To God to give everyone all the happiness and blessings to live a life that u have always dreamt about! Godbless."

Check out Vignesh Shivan's Christmas post here:

Vignesh often shares pictures of his twins on his Instagram handle. On Diwali, Vignesh shared a couple of pictures of him with Nayanthara and the twins.

Check out Vignesh's Diwali post below:

About Vignesh and Nayanthara

Nayanthara, famously known as the Lady Superstar, married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The couple was in a relationship for over 7 years.

In October, Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed twin boys - Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy.

Sharing the news on social media, Vignesh wrote: "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam."

See post:

On the work front, Nayanthara's horror-film 'Connect' released on December 22. The film, directed by Ashwin Saravanan also stars Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher.

Before the release of 'Connect,' the actor was seen in Chiranjeevi's film 'GodFather,' also starring Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan's 'Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal' released in April. The film starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles.

