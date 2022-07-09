Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara Share Wedding Pics With Rajinikanth On 1st-month Anniversary

Ever since Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, newlyweds are busy embracing each and every moment together. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about affairs of 2022 and was attended by close friends and family members. Days after their fairytale wedding, the much-loved pair jetted off to Thailand for their honeymoon.

Today, the couple completed one month and have taken to social media to share unseen glimpses of their wedding on one-month anniversary.

Celebrating their one-month anniversary, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and treated fans with some memorable inside pics featuring Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, and other stars from the wedding day, on a special occasion. The couple can be seen in all smiles along with the guest. While in the pics, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam can be seen presenting a gift to Nayanthara and Vignesh with happy smiles.

Sharing the pics with Rajinikanth on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and goodwill. Happy to share some great moments on the one-month anniversary of our special day. #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding."

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their one-month anniversary yesterday at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others. According to reports, Gautam Menon shot their wedding film and an OTT platform has roped in the streaming rights for a whopping price.

Moreover, the couple also enjoyed a honeymoon in Thailand for a week and shared pics of their romantic vacation on Instagram. Although the couple is back from their honeymoon, they are still continuing with the streak and giving fans a sneak peek into some of their sweet moments together. Recently Vignesh Shivan shared another loved-up pic with Nayanthara that clearly proves that the duo is head over heels in love with each other. The filmmaker, recently, shared pictures, where a couple was seen flaunting their dazzling smiles as they pose amidst the scenic location of blue sky and palm trees. The lovebirds are seen twinning in grey outfits.

