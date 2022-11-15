Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara Twin In White Outfits As They Party With Friends; See Pics

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are seemingly enjoying after welcoming their twin babies. The couple was recently seen spending time with their friends as they also shared some pictures with them.

Taking to his Instagram stories, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared pictures from one of his and Nayanthara's get together with their friends. In the photos, the couple twinned in off-white outfits as they shared smiles with their friends. In one of the pictures, the couple's friend named Neeraja Kona wrote, "These 2 and their 2 (two red heart emojis) Fav hooomans (hug emoji) Nayan and V!! @wikkiofficial."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twins

On October 9, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan revealed they welcomed twins, both boys, and shared an adorable family picture. Sharing the photo, Shivan wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us." He further wrote, "Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

As the couple welcomed their twin babies via surrogacy, they were asked to file an explanation to Tamil Nadu's Health Ministry to ascertain if they had followed the rules of surrogacy. As they submitted an affidavit, they revealed that they had registered their marriage six years ago. The couple was given a clean chit by the TN Ministry of Health. Shivan and Nayanthara exchanged vows and celebrated their union in June, earlier this year.

On the occasion of Diwali 2022, the couple shared an adorable video with their twin babies. They wished their fans a happy Diwali and wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you."

They continued, "Pray Hard , love hard ! Cos … Love is all we can have for each and everyone … love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful."

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial