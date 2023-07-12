Vignesh Shivan Shares Fanboy Moment With MS Dhoni, Thanks Him For Making Tamil Film

Director Vignesh Shivan is known for his fanaticism over cricket. The 37-year-old director has vocally supported the Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Now, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director has recently met his ‘hero’ MS Dhoni.

2 things you need to know:

Vignesh Shivan has been vocal about his fondness for MS Dhoni.

He previously worked with the cricketer on a small video for CSK.

Vignesh Shivan appreciates MS Dhoni for supporting Tamil film industry

Vignesh posted a video on Instagram with Dhoni. In the video, which is currently making rounds on social media, he got his white T-shirt signed by the former captain of the Indian cricket team. He appeared to be elated and reflected the same in the caption. See the video here.

He called the 42-year-old his ‘hero, captain and role model.’ The filmmaker added that being in the presence of Dhoni is always “emotional and overwhelming.” Vignesh emphasised how happy he gets whenever he sees Dhoni, and further expressed how happy he is to see Dhoni support his films via his production house. MS Dhoni started his production house in 2019 called Dhoni Entertainment, and is currently backing its first project, LGM.

Vignesh Shivan on working with Dhoni in 2022

Vignesh shot a video for Dhoni’s CSK ahead of IPL 2022. He had said on social media that he had remained a fan of the cricketer all his life. The 37-year-old director recalled a story about going with his mother to get a glimpse of Dhoni. His mother used to be in charge of several IPL players, as she was a police inspector.

Ultimately, the director said that in situations of hardship or success, he would always think about how Dhoni would handle himself in times like this. Then, he praised his skills as a captain and a leader.