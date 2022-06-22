Vignesh Shivan Wishes Director Nelson Dilipkumar On His Birthday; 'Waiting To See Magic..'

Vignesh Shivan, who has been garnering massive attention on social media for his wedding glimpses with actor Nayanthara, recently unveiled some unseen pictures of them both along with the filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Nelson Dilipkumar is among the notable filmmakers who rose to massive fame by directing only a couple of movies in his career. He is currently gearing for his next film, Jailer, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead.

Vignesh Shivan’s heartfelt birthday wish for Jailer director Nelson

Vignesh Shivan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared two pictures with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar on the latter’s birthday. In the first picture, Shivan can be seen with his wife Nayanthara sitting on one side while Nelson Dilipkumar is on the other. In the next one, the three of them can be seen having an intense conversation with each other as they attend an event. Vignesh Shivan also wrote a sweet birthday wish for the filmmaker in which he referred to the Beast director as the most humorous, hardworking, and talented filmmaker he has ever known. He further revealed how they have been good friends for over 15 years and added that he was waiting to see all the magic he has in store for the world to see.

The caption read, “”Happy birthday dear Nelson ! @nelsondilipkumar ! The most humorous , hardworking , talented film maker I know in Asia 🥰😍 good friend for over 15 years now :) ! Waiting to see all the magic you have in store for the world to see:) Godbless you with only successful moments , happiness and peace ! Wishing a great year ahead wholeheartedly:) Love , Wikki” (sic)

More about Nelson Dilipkumar’s next

The film Jailer will mark Rajinikanth's 169th movie and his first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers of the movie earlier announced that Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film alongside Rajinikanth. The release date, cast, and more details about the film are yet to be revealed. As per the reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the film has reported that “Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay."

Image: Instagram/@nelsondilipkumar/@wikkiofficial