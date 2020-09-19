Vignesh Shivan's Birthday To Vacation In Goa, Here's Vignesh & Nayanthara's Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundups are a fun way to check out what your favourite actors were up to the past week. Weekly roundups recollect various reasons why the actor was trending that week or if they made it to the headlines. Here is a weekly roundup of Vignesh and Nayanthara’s social media handles to see what the two were up to this week.

Director Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara is one of the most adored couples by the fans of South Indian films. The two have been dating for over four years now. Recently, they were seen sharing pictures from Goa where the two spent Vignesh’s 35th birthday.

Vignesh Shivan Weekly round up

To fans’ delight, Vignesh shared an adorable picture with his lady love where the two were looking into each other’s eyes while they got photographed from the back. They were present at Candolim Beach in Goa.

Vignesh’s family time in Goa

Vignesh Shivan previously shared pictures of his mother as they spent some family time together in Goa. The mother of the director was seen splashing water towards the camera as she got clicked. Here is what he wrote in the caption:

The Smile on your mother’s face is directly proportional to the happiness in your heart



Nothing gives u more satisfaction & fulfilment than your parents’ happiness the ideal Aim of life should be to keep your parents happy & content !

Nayanthara's mother's birthday celebrations

Vignesh and Nayanthara celebrated Nayanthara's mother’s birthday together this week. They were seen throwing an intimate party for Nayanthara’s mother. As Nayanthara wore a beautiful dress with tropical prints, her mother was clad in a red and yellow saree. They together cut the cake as Vignesh clapped and cheered for them. Check out the post below.

Vignesh had also shared pictures of his ladylove enjoying her vacation in Goa. She was seen wearing a white dress with balloon sleeves as she took a walk in a garden which had beautiful white flowers. Vignesh captioned the post as, "White is always wonderful".

Vignesh had shared another picture of Nayanthara this week where he had revealed that they are out on a vacation in Goa. He had expressed that they had stepped into a vacation mood after the mandatory holiday mood. He captioned the picture:

Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew!!!

