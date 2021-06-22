Vijay And Pooja Hegde To Begin Shoot For Second Schedule Of 'Beast' In July 2021: Report

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde will be seen together in the upcoming film, Beast. Earlier, on the occasion of Vijay's birthday, the makers released the first and second look posters of the movie leaving fans in awe. Now, new reports suggest that the team will kickstart the second schedule of the movie in India very soon.

Vijay and Pooja Hegde to kickstart the second schedule for the Beast movie

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actors will kickstart the second schedule in Chennai from July 1. Pooja is all set to join Vijay in the city. The publication reported that a massive set has been created at the location for the shoot and the makers have also spent a hefty amount on it.



The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in Georgia and the second schedule was delayed due to the pandemic. When the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country, the Tamil Nadu state government extended the lockdown till June 28. This made it difficult for all the filmmakers to shoot in the state. Now, as the restrictions are being eased, filmmakers have already started planning the schedule for their films.

More about Beast movie

The movie marks the fourth collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay with the film production house Sun Pictures. They have previously collaborated on films like Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. While Beast is written and directed by Nelson, the music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Vijay and Pooja Hegde, the Beast cast also includes Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles.

Vijay and Pooja Hegde on the work front

Earlier this year, Vijay was seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. He will also be teaming up with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally for an untitled project. On the other hand, Pooja has a lot of projects in her hand. She will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, alongside Prabhas, Most Eligible Bachelor also featuring Akhil Akkineni, Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan and comedy-drama Cirkus.

IMAGE: Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter and Pooja Hegde's Instagram

