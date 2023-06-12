Vijay Antony Starrer Tamilarasan Gets OTT Release Date - Here's When And Where To Watch

Tamilarasan starring Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, and others will be released on OTT soon. The action thriller drama will have its world digital premiere on June 16, 2023. The movie's protagonist is actor Vijay aka Tamilarasan who portrayed the role of a police officer.

The movie revolves around a cop and his wife Leena (played by Ramya Nambeesan) who face several challenges after learning that their child has a weak heart. In the greed to save their son, Tamilarasan (cop) holds a renowned heart specialist Dr. Muruganantham hostage and forces him to treat his son on priority before any minster. The story therefore continues with the cop crossing several hurdles to save his son at all costs.

Star cast of Tamilarasan

(Vijay Antony playing the main lead in Tamilarasan. | Image: Vijay Antony/Instagram)

Apart from Vijay Antony as the main lead, the star cast includes Suresh Gopi and Remya Nambeesan in prominent roles. Some of the other actors who have worked on this project include Sangeetha, Sonu Sood, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Chaya Singh, Kasthuri Shankar and Master Pranav Mohan. Some other stars include Robo Shankar, YG Mahendra, Sundararajan, Gowtham, Madhumitha, Baby Thulin and Aaditya Kathir, among others.

This action thriller movie has been helmed by Babu Yogeswaran and Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music. Meanwhile, editing and cinematography was handled by RD Rajasekhar, Bhuvan Srinivasan, and AL Ramesh. The film has its theatrical release on April 22, 2023.

Director Babu Yogeswaran's experience on working with Vijay

(Vijay Antony praised for his role in Tamilarasan. | Image: Vijay Antony/Instagram)

Babu Yogeswaran said in a press release that he had a great experience while working with Vijay Antony on this film. He even had a good time with the extended star cast of this film. He said, "They believed in my vision and gave it their all. We have made the film with a lot of heart and I hope that it reaches the global audience."