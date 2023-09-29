Vijay Antony's New Film Titled Hitler, Motion Poster Out

Vijay Antony’s next release is titled Hitler. Directed by Dhana, the movie is produced by Chendur Film International. The makers unveiled the title and the first look motion poster of the film on Friday.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Antony was last seen in the 2023 Tamil film Kolai.

The actor-composer's 16-year-old daughter passed away recently, allegedly by suicide.

Only 10 days after her death, Vijay returned to work and took part in the promotional activities of his upcoming film Raththam.

Hitler’s first look revealed

Chendur Film International took to their official X handle to share the motion poster of Hitler. The caption read, “Here comes the saviour of the people. We are thrilled to announce our production No. 7 Titled as #Hitler starring @vijayantony, @iriyasuman. Here's the #HitlerFirstLookMotionPoster (sic).”

(The official poster of Hitler | Image: X)

According to a press release, the story of Hitler revolves around an ordinary man's revolt and the battle to put an end to the dictatorship. Also starring, Gautham Menon, Redin Kingsley and Vivek Prasanna the film will release in theatres soon.

Vijay Antony back at work after daughter's death

Vijay Antony decided to resume work just ten days after the death of his daughter Meera. He attended the pre-release event of his much-awaited film titled Raththam. Vijay arrived at the event with his other daughter, Lara and was applauded by many for returning to work despite his huge loss. Producer G Dhananjeyan took to his social media handle X, formerly Twitter, and praised Vijay Antony for being professional.

Meera allegedly died by suicide on September 19. She was found hanging at Vijay's Teynampet residence in Chennai and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, as per PTI. Meera’s funeral was held in Nungambakkam, Chennai on Wednesday morning.