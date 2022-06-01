Vijay Babu Arrives In Kochi Amid Sexual Assault Case; Avers 'I Have Full Faith In Court'

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu has been in the headlines for the past few days after the Ernakulam South Police registered a case against him for allegedly exploiting a woman. Ever since the actor has been booked in a sexual assault case in April, he was suspected to have fled to another country and was assumed to be hiding.

However, Vijay recently came back to India after the Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked him to appear before the investigating officer (IO) for the case on June 2. Upon his arrival, the actor opened up about the allegations and revealed that he has 'full faith' in the court.

Vijay Babu arrives in Kerala from Dubai

Actor-producer Vijay Babu arrived at Kochi from Dubai. Kerala HC granted him interim pre-arrest bail yesterday. In his interaction with the portal, the Thrissur Pooram actor said "I have full faith in Court. I'll fully cooperate with Police. Truth will come out."

For the unversed, earlier the Kerala Police were planning to arrest him from Dubai with the help of Interpol, immediately after the cancellation of his passport and visa. However, according to various media reports, the actor seemed to have given a slip to the police and his arrest never happened.

More about Vijay Babu's Assault case

The Ernakulam South Police registered the case against Vijay Babu on April 22 after a woman alleged that she has been sexually exploited by the actor. Following this, Vijay Babu took to his Facebook handle to claim that he was the 'victim' in the case. As reported by ANI, the Malayalam actor-producer stated that he is not afraid of anything and he hasn't committed any crime. Moreover, Vijay Babu identified the complainant in the live session revealing that he knows the woman since 2018.

Post the complaint, Vijay had stepped down from his position as an executive member of the artists' body, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). AMMA had previously submitted a report, seeking action against Vijay Babu. However, the Malayalam-actor producer stepped down from the organisation on his own.

