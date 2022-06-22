Vijay Babu Granted Anticipatory Bail By Kerala High Court In Sexual Assault Case

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK/ FACEBOOK/ @VIJAYBABU
Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in the sexual assault case registered against him. According to Live Law, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the bail with a condition that the 'limited custody of the actor shall be available to the investigating officer'.
Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/ggJzwQ1rwP
The following conditions have been imposed by the court-
Meanwhile, the court had heard the case in detail earlier this month and deliberated upon the alleged Whatsapp and Instagram conversation between Vijay Babu and the complainant so as to get clarity about their relationship. While doubts were raised about the authenticity of the chats, the accused asserted that no tampering had been done.
The actor had earlier denied all allegations against him via a Facebook Live session. However, he revealed the survivor's name during the same interaction and faced backlash from netizens. Owing to this, a separate case has been filed against him under IPC Section 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim in certain offences). The actor, in his bail application, has claimed that the complaint is simply trying to blackmail him by filing a false case.
A complaint against Vijay Babu was filed by a woman on April 22, claiming that he subjected her to sexual assault and emotional abuse. She also revealed the same via social media, following which the actor went absconding. He later cleared his stance via Facebook Live and revealed the complainant's identity in complete violation of the law.
