Vijay Babu Granted Anticipatory Bail By Kerala High Court In Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in the sexual assault case registered against him. According to Live Law, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the bail with a condition that the 'limited custody of the actor shall be available to the investigating officer'.

The following conditions have been imposed by the court-

The petitioner shall surrender before the Investigating Officer on June 27 at 9 am for interrogation.

The petitioner can be interrogated for the next one week ( from June 27 to July 3) from 9 am to 7 pm.

The petitioner will be deemed under custody during the aforementioned period as he facilitates the investigation process.

If the investigating officer intends to arrest the petitioner, he will be given a bail 'on executing a bond for Rs. 5 lakhs with two solvent sureties each with the like sum'.

The petitioner will make himself available as and when the Investigating officer requires him.

Petitioner should not contact any witness or victim and refrain from making any attempts to do so.

No form of attack against the victim and his family, through social media or other modes, should be made by the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the court had heard the case in detail earlier this month and deliberated upon the alleged Whatsapp and Instagram conversation between Vijay Babu and the complainant so as to get clarity about their relationship. While doubts were raised about the authenticity of the chats, the accused asserted that no tampering had been done.

The actor had earlier denied all allegations against him via a Facebook Live session. However, he revealed the survivor's name during the same interaction and faced backlash from netizens. Owing to this, a separate case has been filed against him under IPC Section 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim in certain offences). The actor, in his bail application, has claimed that the complaint is simply trying to blackmail him by filing a false case.

A complaint against Vijay Babu was filed by a woman on April 22, claiming that he subjected her to sexual assault and emotional abuse. She also revealed the same via social media, following which the actor went absconding. He later cleared his stance via Facebook Live and revealed the complainant's identity in complete violation of the law.

