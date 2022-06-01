Vijay Babu Questioned For Nine Hours In Sexual Assault Case; Summoned Again On June 2

Popular Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu found himself in legal trouble as the Ernakulam South Police filed a case against him for allegedly exploiting a woman. The actor landed at Kochi airport from Dubai on June 1 and was interrogated by the police. As per reported by ANI, the questioning lasted for nine hours.

Vijay Babu interrogated by the Kerala Police in sexual assault case

ANI reported on June 1, that the 9-hour interrogation of Vijay Babu has come to an end. The actor has now been summoned again on June 2, and the questioning will resume at 9.00 a.m. Pictures from the actor's questioning by the Kerala Police were also shared by ANI online.

Kochi, Kerala | Police today questioned Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu for nine hours in an alleged sexual assault case



Police have summoned him tomorrow at 9.00 am for interrogation. pic.twitter.com/0eWjxgzpjH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

The Thrissur Pooram actor arrived in Kochi from Dubai on the morning of June 1 and interacted with ANI at the time. He mentioned he had 'full faith' in the court and promised to 'fully cooperate' with officials. He said, "I have full faith in Court. I'll fully cooperate with Police. Truth will come out."

Kerala | Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi, from Dubai. He has been accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her. Kerala HC granted him interim pre-arrest bail y'day



He says, "I have full faith in Court. I'll fully cooperate with Police. Truth will come out." pic.twitter.com/MteoILoIUx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Vijay Babu's sexual assault case

On April 22, the Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu, after a woman alleged that she had been sexually exploited by him. The actor soon took to his social media account and claimed that he was in fact the 'victim' in the case. However, this is when yet another case was filed against him as he disclosed the survivor's identity and name, which is against the law. The woman, who has appeared in films produced by the actor lodged a complaint against him as she explained the physical assault and sexual exploitation she allegedly suffered at the hands of Vijay Babu.

ANI reported that the actor mentioned he was not afraid of the investigation, as he has not committed the crime. He also reportedly identified the woman in question and mentioned he knows her since 2018. After the news came to light, the actor stepped down from the position of an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). His move came after the association submitted a report, seeking action against him.

Image: Twitter/@ANI