Vijay Babu Released On Bail After Arrest In Rape Case; Says He's 'cooperating' With Police

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been accused of alleged rape, was finally arrested on Monday, June 27. He was arrested when he appeared before the officials at Ernakulam Town South Police Station for interrogation.

However, the actor has now been released on bail as per the conditions set by the high court according to a report by PTI.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu took to his Facebook handle and said he will not get provoked irrespective of the case against him. He added that he will not address the media and will cooperate with the investigation. Sharing an image that read, "Silence is the best answer," Vijay Babu wrote, "Won’t talk to media as directed by the honourable court irrespective of any provocation by the media. 100 percent Cooperating with the investigation." "At the end truth will prevail. God bless," he added.

While granting bail to Babu, the Kerala High Court permitted the police to continue with their investigation. The court has reportedly permitted the police to question him from June 27 to July 3, 2022, between 9 am to 5 pm. The actor was released on bail on his bond of Rs 5 lakhs along with two sureties of the same amount.

Vijay Babu assault case

On April 22, Kerala Police filed a case against actor-producer Vijay Babu after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by him. Following the claims, the actor took to his social media handle and mentioned that he was a victim in the case.

His social media interaction made him face another case as he allegedly disclosed the woman's identity. The victim, who has appeared in films produced by Vijay Babu, filed a complaint against him explaining that she has been physically and sexually exploited by the actor.

As per a report by ANI, Vijay Babu had mentioned that he is not afraid of the investigation and claimed he has not committed the crime. He also identified the woman and revealed that he knows her since 2018. After the news of the case against the actor surfaced on the internet, Vijay Babu stepped down from the position of an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

