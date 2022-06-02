Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Kerala High Court Posts Anticipatory Bail Plea To June 7

Popular Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu landed in legal trouble when the Ernakulam South Police filed a case against him for allegedly exploiting a woman. The Kerala High Court has now posted the anticipatory bail plea of the actor to June 7, 2022, in connection to the case. This comes after the actor was recently questioned on June 1 for about nine hours, as per reports by ANI.

Vijay Babu sexual assault case

Vijay Babu made headlines in April when the Ernakulam South Police filed a case against him after a woman claimed she was sexually exploited by him. The actor has reportedly identified the woman in question and revealed that he has known her since 2018. After the news became the talk of the town, the Thrissur Pooram actor took to Facebook to address the issue and revealed that he was in fact the 'victim' in the case. In his social media address, the actor revealed the name of the woman in the case, and thus disclosed her identity, which is against the law. This is when another case was filed against Vijay Babu.

ANI earlier reported that the woman in the case has played a role in several films backed by Vijay Babu and lodged a complaint against him, claiming that he was physically and sexually exploited by him. The actor however told the publication that he was not afraid of the investigation and maintained that he has not committed a crime.

Image: Instagram/@actor_vijaybabu