Vijay Babu Steps Down From AMMA Executive Panel Amid Rape Case; Read Official Statement

Actor-producer Vijay Babu has stepped down from his position as an executive member of the artists' body, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after he was accused of raping an actress.

The artiste informed about his decision to step back by writing a letter to the association, and it was accepted by the body.

"Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organisation of which he is an executive committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved," read the official statement of AMMA, released by general secretary Edavela Babu.

Vijay Babu accused of rape

Two cases have been registered by the police against the 45-year-old artiste. An actress who worked with him alleged that he had physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times, exploited her, shot a video of her to blackmail her, and forced her to consume alcohol and 'happy pill' over the last two months.

The second case was lodged for disclosing the identity of the victim through a Facebook live video moments after her allegations, and claiming he was the 'victim.'

The police had lodged a First Information Report against Vijay Babu on April 22, after the actress had registered a complaint with the police on the same day. While earlier it was stated that he was on the run and a lookout notice was then issued, the police later reportedly confirmed that he left for Dubai. He had filed an anticipatory bail plea with the Kerala High Court.

Another actress accused Babu of sexual assault, alleging on social media that he tried to kiss her within minutes of their first meeting. The woman was so troubled by the incident that she quit her aspirations to join the film industry.

The actor-producer owns the production house Friday Film House and has produced and starred in films like the popular Home last year.