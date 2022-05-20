Vijay Babu's Passport Seized Amid Sexual Assault Case, Actor Likely Fled To Another Nation

Trouble seems to be mounting on Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu after the Ernakulam South Police registered a case against him for allegedly exploiting a woman. Now, according to ANI, the Union External Affairs Ministry has revoked the passport of the actor who is reportedly hiding in a Middle Eastern location, suspected to be Dubai.

Ever since the actor has been booked in a sexual assault case in April, he is suspected to have fled to another country and hiding. Anticipating such a move, the actor likely crossed over from the Gulf city to another country that does not have an extradition treaty with India on handing over wanted criminals.

Actor Vijay Babu's passport seized amid sexual assault case

Now, as per the recent move by the Ministry of External affairs, all visas that stand on his passport will be considered cancelled. According to CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner, the actor told the passport officer that he would present himself at the office on May 24, and failing to comply would lead to a Red Corner Notice against him. Till now, Nagaraju claimed that they have not received any response from the Interpol or UAE police.

Actor Vijay Babu's passport was impounded y'day. All visas issued on his passport now stand invalid. There are indications that he has entered another country. We have a court warrant against him:CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner



Babu is booked in a sexual assault case pic.twitter.com/R7uKPePXeM — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Kerala Police were planning to arrest him from Dubai with the help of Interpol immediately after the cancellation of his passport and visa. However, according to various media reports, the actor seems to have given a slip to the police again by fleeing from Dubai to some other unknown destination.

The actor landed into legal trouble after an actor who is also a former colleague of Vijay Babu, had allegedly accused him of sexual misconduct. Based on the complaint filed by the actor, the police registered a case against Vijay Babu on April 22. The complainant said that Babu committed the offense on the pretext of offering the survivor roles in movies.

Post the complaint against Babu, according to Indian Express, he had stepped down from his position as an executive member of the artists' body, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). AMMA had previously submitted a report, seeking action against Vijay Babu. However, the Malayalam-actor producer stepped down from the organisation on his own accord.



IMAGE: Instagram/actor_vijaybabu