Vijay Devarakonda Busts Rumours On 200 Cr Offer For Liger's OTT Release

South actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing for the release of his upcoming Pan-India romantic sports drama flick, Liger. Recently multiple media portals reported that the makers of Liger have received a staggering 200 crore OTT deal for the release of the film. Rumour mills had it that the makers of the film are considering the offer to release the film via OTT platform. Now, the lead actor of the film Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to debunk all the prevailing rumours in his cheeky style.

Vijay Deverakonda rubbishes Liger’s OTT release rumour

On Monday, June 21, the World Famous Lover star, took to his Twitter space to post a meme that conveys the news of Liger’s direct OTT deal. “Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’ received a huge OTT offer of Rs. 200 cr for its direct OTT release and satellites rights in all Languages. Makers are considering the offer”, read the meme poster shared by him. As soon as the rumoured news caught the attention of the actor, he quickly rubbished the rumours in a cheeky manner.

Vijay said that the offered money is ‘too little’ for him. He further claimed that the movie will surpass the 200 cr-mark in theatres and will end up generating more revenue in theatres. Check out actor Vijay Deverakonda’s reaction below:

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

About the film, Liger

The movie went on floors back in the month of January 2020 last year. However, the shooting soon came to a halt due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The upcoming romantic sports-drama film will feature Vijay Deverakonda essaying the role of a boxer with a stutter. This Puri Jagannadh venture also features Bollywood actor Ananya Panday making her much-awaited debut in the Tollywood film fraternity. Actor Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy also essay key roles in the film.

Liger was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu language, it has also been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Initially, the makers intend to release the film in November 2020. But the production halting of the film caused its postponement. Now, the makers are planning to release the film in the month of September, this year.

(Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.