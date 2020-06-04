Vijay Deverakonda Aids Over 17,000 Families With Essentials During The Coronavirus Crisis

Vijay Deverakonda is making his contributions to the families affected due to the coronavirus situation. The Deverakonda Foundation, which was started by Vijay in 2019 has aided over 17,000 families with essential goods. Many of these families had hit rock bottom either due to unemployment or poverty during the nationwide lockdown.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Captions His Latest Picture 'mess', Fans Say It's A 'hot Mess'

Vijay Deverakonda's relief efforts during coronavirus crises

Vijay Deverakonda’s foundation set-up a fund to aid 17,223 families with groceries and basic essentials spending over 1.7 crore. Vijay Deverakonda had earlier stated that his aim was to ensure that these families have enough to eat and live on even post the lockdown.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Reveals That He Had Struggled To Pay Rent Before Becoming A Star

The Deverakonda Foundation follows the concept of zero wastage of capital. They have minutely verified details of the families who approached for help to the foundation. They have even arranged for volunteers for distribution and organisation of the essential items. There are over 535 people helping the cause of the non-profit organisation.

A representative of the foundation said that the gesture has helped revive many families in distress. Vijay Deverakonda’s involvement in helping out people in their hardship has been unconditional as per the representative. After lockdown 5.0, many businesses and factories and other industries are opening up. The families continued to receive help until June 2, 2020. Many families funded by the Middle-class Fund will go back to working normally according to the representative.

Also Read | Times When Vijay Deverakonda's 'The Deverakonda Foundation' Has Been A Great Helping Hand

This initiative was solely for the purpose to battle Coronavirus crisis and now, since the lockdown 5.0 has enough relaxations and every sector in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is slowly resuming business, the initiative shuts its operation from 2nd June 2020. The foundation has done an outstanding job in aiding the working-class families who have always been neglected and deprived section of the society. With a transparent system of overseeing the finances and efficient functioning, the foundation made sure that the help was reaching to those in need. Vijay Deverakonda's ”The Deverakonda Foundation” marked its origin in April 2019 with exceptional contributions in reviving the career of the youth of the nation with ‘The First Job Program '

Also Read | Why Is Vijay Deverakonda Hailed As 'Rowdy' By Fans And Where Did The Term Come From?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.