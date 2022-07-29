Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Turn Mumbai Into Dancing Stage; Shake A Leg With Local Children

The makers of the upcoming South star Vijay Deverakonda starrer, Liger, have been piquing the curiosity of fans ever since they dropped the trailer. The film that also stars Ananya Panday alongside the star is slated to hit the screens on August 25. With just a month left for the release, the entire team has kick-started the promotions and their first leg of the tour turned special for the fans.

Both Ananya and Vijay turned the Mumbai streets into a dance stage after they stepped out and grooved with local children on the streets. Vijay was spotted donning a cool T-shirt and pants with slippers while Ananya also did not compromise with her outfit and wore a white top with jeans.

Several pictures and videos of the two stars dancing with the children on the streets have gone viral showing them interacting with them while shaking a leg. Apart from the children, the two were joined by various other onlookers. They were dancing on one of the film's tracks, Akdi Pakdi, which has become a chartbuster ever since it was released by the team.

Apart from this, the two lead stars even hopped onto the local train today as they left for the second leg. "#LIGER promotions are “on track”..let’s go boyzzzzzz (sic)," Ananya wrote alongside a trail of pictures she posted on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, the makers unveiled the film's song titled Waat Laga Denge, which sheds light on Vijay's rebellious avatar. It has been picturised on Vijay and Ramya Krishnan, depicting their mother-son bond in the film. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will also see boxing legend Mike Tyson in an extended cameo, marking his Indian cinema debut. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

