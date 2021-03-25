Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Spotted At Dinner With Flowers, Fans Ask If It Was A Date

Recently, South Indian stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted by the paparazzi having a gala time at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actors, who are currently shooting for their respective films in Mumbai, took some time off their busy schedules to catch up with each other over dinner. In the pictures, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen holding a bunch of white flowers while leaving the restaurant.

As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, many of their fans retweeted the pictures and dropped lovely comments. Several fans asked if they were on a date, while a few fans expressed their excitement. A number of fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. One of the fans commented that he is happy to see them together. Another one said that "seeing them together is so much satisfaction". A fan asked if they're in a relationship. Another user wrote, "Damn she has flowerssss. Definitely a date".

For the dinner, the couple kept their look comfy and casual. Vijay donned a light blue coloured printed t-shirt which he paired with white short pants and blue sneakers, while Rashmika sported an oversized pink hoodie. She added a black baseball cap and wore a pair of white sneakers to complete her look. She went for minimal makeup and kept her long wavy hair open. Adapting the new normal, the duo was seen wearing matching black masks. Leaving the restaurant, the couple posed for the paparazzi waiting outside.

The rumours of Vijay and Rashmika dating each other started surfacing the internet after their chemistry in Geetha Govindam, which released in the year 2018. A year later, the duo reunited for a romance drama, Dear Comrade. Dear Comrade cast also included Shruti Ramachandran. The couple has not officially confirmed their relationship; however, they are often spotted having a gala time with each other at dinner dates and at the airports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming flick, Liger. The film marks his Bollywood debut. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Ananya Panday and is scheduled to release in multiple languages on September 9, 2021.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Hindi film debut with Mission Majnu. She will be seen opposite Student of the Year actor, Sidharth Malhotra. The film is based on India’s ambitious covert operation. Inspired by real events, it is set in the 1970s and uncovers the story of a mission that changed the equation between India and its neighbouring country, Pakistan, forever.

