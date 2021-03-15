Vijay Deverakonda Announces Release Of 'Pushpaka Vimanam's Single 'Silakaa'

On March 15, 2021, Vijay Deverakonda released the lyrical video of Silakaa on his brother Anand Deverakonda's birthday. The single is a part of Anand Deverakonda's movie Pushpaka Vimanam. Praising the song, Vijay wrote that he loved Silakaa. He added a sweet "I love you" to his brother calling him his cricket partner, school junior, colleague, cheer team and forever brother. He appreciated Anand for being with him through thick and thin and went on to wish him a 'Happy Birthday'.

Silakaa song was released on Aditya Music's official YouTube handle. The song's lyrics are composed and produced by Ram Miriyal, who also arranged the music for the song. Ram Miriyal also provided the vocals for the song.

Vijay Devrakonda shares 'Silakaa' lyrical video

Netizens react to Silakaa song

Netizens were thrilled to know the news. Fans loved the song calling it "superb". Others wished Anand Deverakonda their best for his movie Pushpaka Vimanam. Twitteratti filled the comment section with wishes for Anand on his birthday. One fan commented that Vijay's wish for his brother was the "cutest".

Superb song Anna

All The Best For #PushpakaVimanam Movie

All The Best For #PushpakaVimanam Movie

Love The Song #Silakaa

Happy Birthday @ananddeverkonda sir wish you a good health and wellness.

Cutest wish

In the YouTube video's comment section, people loved the song. One fan elaborated that the song is melodious and its tune is very catchy. The fan went on to appreciate the makers' efforts. Others added heart emojis and fire emojis for the song. People also expressed their eagerness for Pushpaka Vimanam's release.

Pushpaka Vimanan cast and other details

Anand Deverakonda's movie Pushpaka Vimanam is based on the dark comedy genre. The lead cast will include Anand Deverakonda, Geeta Saayini and Saanve Megghana. The movie will mark the debut of Damodar as the director. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Dverakonda's King of The Hill in association with Tanga Productions.

The plot of the movie revolves around a government school teacher. The debutant director had disclosed in early March that while the story is fictional its plot was based on a story he had read in a news article. The movie's cast also includes Kireeti, V K Naresh and Sunil. A movie with a similar name had been released in 1987 with Kamal Haasan and Amala in the lead roles. That movie was based on the life of a person who finds a wealthy industrialist passed out in a sewer and assumes his life gaining all the benefits.

