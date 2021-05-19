Vijay Deverakonda Becomes First South Actor To Cross 12 Million On Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda, who is one of the well-known Telugu stars, has gone on to make a mark for himself in the social media world. Deverakonda is the first male South Indian actor to cross the 12 million followers mark on Instagram. The actor enjoys a huge fan base across the country and on knowing about this, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all congratulatory and happy messages.

Vijay Deverakonda hits 12 million followers on Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda has achieved a milestone on the photo-sharing platform Instagram and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same. Ramesh shared a picture of Vijay sitting on a sofa chair and striking a simple pose. In the picture, the actor is seen donning a lavender coloured shirt along with beige coloured pants. He completed the look with a black beanie and a pair of slippers. The picture had a caption that read, “@thedeverakonda first South Indian actor to cross 12 million followers on Instagram”. Take a look at the post below.

Ever since the news of the milestone broke out, fans have been trending the hashtag #VijayDeverakonda on the micro-blogging site. One of the users wrote, “Now our #LIGER @TheDeverakonda is the Highest And Fastest South Indian Actor To Reach "12MillionFollowers" On Instagram! Congratulations VD #VijayDeverakonda”. Another wrote, “Craze of Rowdy @TheDeverakonda raises day-by-day. First South Indian Actor to cross 12 Million Followers on Instagram #VijayDeverakonda #12MRowdiesOnInsta”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Vijay Deverankonda is an avid social media user and often goes on to give fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. The actor recently celebrated his birthday on May 9, 2021, and received wishes from fans all over. On receiving the love from fans, Vijay penned a heartfelt note thanking them for all their love and also made a promise to them.

The actor shared a picture giving fans a glimpse from his recent photoshoot. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Thank you my loves :)”. He added, “Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love. Full love, Your man, Vijay Deverakonda”. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post below.

