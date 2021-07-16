Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates 3 Years Of His Clothing Brand 'Rowdy'

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated three years of his clothing brand Rowdy. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote that three years was just the start and there was a lot more to come. Vijay also shared a video in which he could be heard saying that there was stopping Rowdy and that 'Rowdiness' will soon take over.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates three years of his fashion brand Rowdy

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram story and shared a statement as his fashion brand Rowdy completed three years of its launch. Deverakonda's statement read "I am you. I am the rowdy you. We have been Rowdy for three years now. Coming from nothing yet here we are, 3 years of going out there and making a name for us everywhere; each in his own field, each living his life without limitations, without fear, with immense love and giving it all to everything. There is now stopping Rowdy! As we move forward Rowdiness shall take over." The Arjun Reddy actor also shared a series of videos on his Instagram story talking about his brand and said that there was stopping to the 'Rowdy'ness, referring to the brand's fandom.

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger gets a release date

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in the upcoming romantic sports action film Liger. The movie is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and features Ananya Pandey as the main lead alongside Deverakonda. He will be playing the role of kickboxer who stutters while talking. Deverakonda took to his Instagram and announced the release date of the movie. He wrote "The Date is set. India - we are coming! September 9, 2021."

A quick look at Vijay Deverakonda's career

The Dear Comrade actor's first lead role was in Pelli Choopulu, a romantic coming-of-age film directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. The film was commercially successful and won the Best Feature Film in Telugu and the Filmfare Award for Best Film – Telugu at the 64th National Film Awards. His next film Arjun Reddy garnered him widespread popularity and critical acclaim. In the movie, Vijay played the role of a self-destructive, short-tempered, and alcoholic surgeon who gets into depression after his girlfriend leaves him. The movie was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. He was last seen on screen in the 2020 romantic drama World Famous Lover opposite Rashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Izabelle Leite.

