Vijay Deverakonda Claims 'no Room For Fear' While Reacting To 'Boycott Liger' Trend

After Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan faced the brunt of the boycott trend, actor Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the same while expressing his thoughts. During his recent leg of the promotional tour for Liger with Ananya Panday in the National capital, Vijay addressed the current trend that has affected the box-office business of many recent releases.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya for the first time in the pan-India film Liger. The upcoming Puri Jagannath directorial is slated to hit the screens on August 25. For the unversed, boycott trend has escalated recently where fans have been demanding films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha, and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan to be boycotted. There is mass hysteria surrounding the new trend with many actors fearing it might affect the business of their films.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to boycott trend

Vijay Deverakonda who is promoting his upcoming film addressed the trend and told ANI that he is sure that people would like him in Liger because they have made the film with a lot of love and hard work.

Throwing some light on his struggles and experience of shooting for the film, the Arjun Reddy star said, "I don't know much, and talking about my own experience, and my thoughts...I believe that life has taught me to be a fighter. When I was younger I had to fight for respect and money...later I had to fight for my place in the industry and even to get work. Every film was like a tough fight for me."

On the other hand, keeping his fingers crossed for the forthcoming release, the actor elucidated that he currently holds no fears regarding the film. The actor who confessed to dedicating his heart and soul while making the film told ANI,

"With Liger we expected a bit of drama...but we'll fight. We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now." He concluded saying, "Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge! (I have my mother's blessing, people's love, god, and fire inside me, so whatever happens, I will see to it)"

Meanwhile, the actor who started his career with the Telegu film Nuvvila in 2011, recalled all the hurdles that he had to face in life and how he never gave up on his passion for his craft despite all odds. "When I was doing my first film, we couldn't find a producer to bankroll it, so I did the film for free, we had to raise money to cover production expenses. At that point, I was nobody in the industry. When my third film 'Arjun Reddy' was about to be out, we faced protest before it even hit the theatres. But it turned out to be a hit at the box office and now people know me because of my work in the film. Even after that, another film of mine leaked online before it hit the theatres but when it did, I got a lot of love," he concluded saying.



IMAGE: ANI/Twitter/TheDeverakonda