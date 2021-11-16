Vijay Deverakonda Comes 'face To Face' With Mike Tyson During 'Liger' Shoot, Shares Pic

Ever since the makers of the upcoming pan India film Liger have announced roping in legendary boxer Mke Tyson for the project, fans have been excited to watch him making his debut. The film which will be high on action sequences and power-packed performances will feature South Indin actor Vijay Deverakonda’s fight sequences with Mike Tyson.

Vijay is currently in the US where he is filming some scenes with the ace boxer. Mike Tyson, who makes his South Indian film debut with the project, will be seen playing a key role in the film. Vijay took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture where he can be seen sharing the frame with Mike from the sets. The actor who is grateful to work with the legend in the film revealed that ‘every moment on set he is making memories’ with Mike. "This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend... When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson,” Vijay wrote alongside the picture.

According to various media reports, Vijay will be seen playing the role of a mixed martial arts fighter with a stutter. The actor underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. A few days ago, on Diwali, the makers shared a fiery first look of Mike Tyson from Liger. While sharing the poster then, Mike Tyson wrote, “Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER @thedeverakonda #AagLagaDenge Happy Diwali .. #purijagannadh @ananyapanday @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @puriconnects @dharmamovies @vish_666 (sic).”

Going by the picture shared by Vijay, it seems that the film will be a visual treat for the fans and will leave them awestruck with the death-defying stunts. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh is one of the most anticipated films. It will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood. Apart from Mike Tyson and Vijay, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu in key roles

