Vijay Deverakonda Debuts In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar; Calls It A 'dirty, Sweaty Shot'

Vijay Deverakonda opened up on his experience of being in Daboo Ratnani’s calendar. The Southern superstar went to Mumbai to be a part of the calendar which he called an item on his ‘to-do-list'. The video where he is speaking about his experience was uploaded on Daboo Ratnani’s Instagram page on June 14, 2021. Daboo Ratnani’s caption to the video read, “A Debut To Watch Out For”. Vijay Deverakonda is seen in his signature Liger look with overgrown hair and a bearded face. He is wearing a black leather jacket over a black tank top. Vijay Deverakonda has become the first actor from the South to be featured in Daboo Ratnani’s calendar.

Vijay Deverakonda in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

The video that Daboo Ratnani posted began with Vijay Deverakonda greeting everyone with a ‘namaste’. He further said that he was in Mumbai shooting for Daboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021. He further added that it had truly been fun to shoot with Daboo Ratnani and that the shoot was fun and quick. ‘It was something on my checklist and now it is done’ Vijay remarked. He said that he hoped everyone would like his shot in the calendar. When he was asked to define the shot of Vijay Deverakonda in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, he took a little while to answer the question. After thinking for a while he defined his shot as being ‘dirty and sweaty’. He then modified his answer to say that his shot was his debut shot in the calendar.

In another video, Vijay Deverakonda was seen chatting with Daboo Ratnani about being on the calendar. He said that when Daboo Ratnani had called him about the shoot he was a little hesitant at first. He did not want to reveal the look he was sporting for Liger, nor did he want to reveal his physique. But he decided to take a leap of faith and do it for one specific reason. The reason he said was Shah Rukh Khan. He said that before he wanted to become a hero he had seen Daboo Ratnani’s shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and that had made him want to do it too and it urged him to take in the opportunity being presented to him.

IMAGE: VIJAY DEVERAKONDA'S INSTAGRAM

