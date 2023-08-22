Vijay Deverakonda Defends 'superstars' Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth Over Back-to-back Flops

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a promotional tour for his upcoming film Kushi. The actor attended an event in Chennai, wherein he spoke about how he finds it “disrespectful” when senior actors are judged for the box office performance of their films. He called these veteran actors "legends" and spoke about how they can bounce back even after delivering a few flop films.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Deverakonda stars in the upcoming romance drama in Kushi opposite Samantha.

The movie will hit the big screens on September 1.

Samantha and Vijay are reuniting after their 2018 film Mahanati.

Vijay Deverakonda heaps praises of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi

Vijay Deverakonda took the stage in Chennai for the promotion of his film Kushi. At the event, Arjun Reddy star spoke about Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth. He said, “Superstars are beyond hits and flops. Rajinikanth sir can give 5-6 flops and do a film like Jailer, which earns Rs 500 crore. We just have to shut up and watch." The video has gone viral on social media, especially in light of Rajinikanth's Jailer becoming a huge hit and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar underperforming at the box office.

He also cited Chiranjeevi as an example of stars who can hit back with just one film even after delivering a string of flops. Chiranjeevi’s latest outing Bhola Shankar is currently running in theatres but has performed poorly at the box office.

Talking about him, Vijay asserted, “He can also give back-to-back flops, but if he meets a director with the right energy, he will come back with a sensation, just like he did with Sankranti.” He added that the Godfather actor has “changed the industry” and has “inspired many people to enter the industry”.

Vijay Deverakonda talks about flop movies

At the Kushi musical concert held on August 15, Vijay talked about his career and how he has been working hard but still, his films are not performing well at the box office.

(Samantha Ruth Pabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will share screen space in Kushi | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

His last three outings, Liger, Dear Comrade and World Famous Love, have underperformed at the box office. The actor admitted his failure and said, “I don’t remember when was the last time I gave a good film.” The Liger actor is hopeful that his upcoming film Kushi will break the dry spell and emerge as a hit.