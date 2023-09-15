Vijay Deverakonda Distributes ₹1 Crore From Kushi Fees Among 100 Families

Vijay Deverakonda has been celebrating the positive reception to Kushi. Co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, romantic drama was released on September 1 and garnered praise from both critics and fans alike. Soon after its theatrical debut, Vijay announced that he would be distributing Rs 1 crore among a hundred families. Now, the actor has finally delivered on his promise.

3 things you need to know

Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda as a couple.

It is said to be premiering on OTT soon.

The film made more than Rs 70 crore in its first week worldwide.

Vijay Deverakonda expresses gratitude

Vijay Deverakonda shared a video on Instagram which began with his announcement of giving Rs 1 lakh cheques to a hundred families. Before he began handing out the cheques, he said, “We are here today as one family after crossing hurdles and obstacles. I’m very happy that I’m able to make this happen today. Because these are my personal desires. I’ll be pleased if this 1 lakh can bring in some happiness, take off some stress, be a support and give your strength.”

He added that he doesn’t need to be thanked for the "small gesture". VIjay Deverakonda thanked everyone for their love, cheers and smiles.

Vijay's speech during Kushi success meet

During his speech at Kushi success meet, Vijay Deverakonda announced that he will be donating money to 100 selected Devara Families, which makes it a total donation of ₹1 crore. "Providing this small monetary assistance to my ‘Devera Families’ from the money I have earned for ‘Kushi’ will be the real success for me personally," Vijay said.