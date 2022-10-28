Vijay Deverakonda Drops Glimpses Of Visit To Uri's Army Camp: Wishes His Best To Soldiers

Ahead of Diwali 2022, Vijay Deverakonda paid a visit to the Indian Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. The actor performed several activities with the army men, including a boat race, shooting and more. While the Liger star seemingly had a wholesome experience, he recently shared glimpses of his visit and wished his best to the Indian soldiers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a detailed video summarising his visit to Uri. The clip began with Deverakonda's arrival at the Army camp and received a warm welcome from the army personnel. The actor further revealed he named his unit 'Khuda Ke Bande' and added how he is honoured to spend a "nice" day with the Indian army. He was spotted playing several sports with the army men, including volleyball, tug of war and a boat race. The actor also tried his hands on shooting and went out for foot patrolling with a gun.

Deverakonda wishes his best to the Indian Army

The Indian army also held an event in which several soldiers showcased their talents and had a fun time with Deverakonda.

In his address, Deverakonda said, "I hope we never have to go to war. I hope none of you have to ever face any sort of life-threatening situation. I hope all of you live long. Everyone should live 100 years happily with their family. I wish you the greatest of health and happiness and wish that nobody ever sees danger in your life. We are very proud of you and thank you for your service."

Sharing the clip, the Dear Comrade actor wrote, "If circumstances call for it, I know my unit. Khuda ke Bande! I wish you all the best of health and long lives. Jai Hind."

A few days ahead of Diwali, Deverakonda shared a sneak peek into his visit. Along with a short video, in which he was seen trying his hands on shooting. The caption read, "This Diwali. Guns, Guns, Guns. Night patrols, games, songs, dance, boat races, survival drills. Great memories."

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda