Vijay Deverakonda Drops Pic From Moments Before 'Liger' Poster Shot That Broke Internet

South star Vijay Deverakonda’s heartthrob looks in the latest poster of the upcoming highly anticipated film Liger, have created a strong buzz among his fans. The poster where he flaunted his chiseled body and abs, had taken the Internet by storm with his fans especially females expressing their love over the same. However, just hours before shooting for that blazing look, the actor shared a BTS picture where he explained how he prepped for the photo.

Given the overwhelming response and love over his rugged look in the latest poster, the Arjun Reddy star shared a picture on Instagram which was taken moments before the shoot of the poster. Liger which is slated to release on August 25, also stars Ananya Panday alongside Vijay. The pan-India film will also mark wrestler Mile Tyson’s Bollywood debut.

Vijay Deverakonda surprises fans with picture clicked before Liger poster shoot

The picture shared by Vijay shows him unbuttoning his shirt while looking dashing in black. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Unbuttoning - before the shot that broke the internet" along with the hashtag Liger. Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist in this much-talked-about drama. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Kuldep Sethi, the personal trainer of the actor for the film exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and spilled some details about Vijay’s dedication to getting into that perfect shape for the role. Talking about the same, he said, "He was in good shape but for this poster, the definition had to be clearer. We started training and I suddenly changed a bit of his workout style. He is playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets that made his muscle quality more defined and he burned the fat at a faster rate."

Meanwhile, the recently released poster showed him standing naked with a bunch of roses in his hand covering the crotch. "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER (sic),” he wrote then alongside the new poster.

IMAGE: Instagram/TehDeverakonda