Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Snacks, Tea With Family As He Wishes Makar Sankranti To Fans; See

The much-revered auspicious occasion Makar Sankranti 2022 is finally here and devotees are celebrating it with great fervor. The festival marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. Meanwhile, many Tollywood celebrities have greeted their fans on the occasion. Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda also shared some glimpses from his Makar Sankranti celebrations with the family on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda posted a series of pictures with the family in which all of them could be seen dressed in traditional attires. The Arjun Reddy actor looked dotting in a red and white kurta pyjama set, while his younger brother opted for an all-white kurta pyjama. Vijay's mom looked beautiful in a yellow saree and his father wore a blue shirt. The family is seen in all smiles as they posed with their fluffy pet dog, Storm Deverakonda, in front of the camera.

My loves,

Happy Happy Happy

Sankranthiiiii 🤗🤍 pic.twitter.com/yGS1JzNwGi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 15, 2022

The Dwaraka actor captioned the post, "My loves, Happy Happy Happy Sankranthiiiii". Soon after this, fans started pouring love and this can be proved from the comment section. A fan wrote, "happy sankranti anna", another fan wrote, "Happy Sankranthi anna". Some commented, "Awesome pics annna Just Wow", "Looks Damn Cool nd Superbb Lots of love to u and Family", "Best thing about you is U always post with your family So nice", "Happy Sankranti Vijay Bava Attayya, Mamayya and Maridi gaariki special greetings and bava ki muddulu Love my family", and many more.

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Amid the rise of 'pan-India' stars and films, Vijay Deverakonda, known for his romantic image on the screen, has also taken to the action avatar. The Telugu actor portrays the role of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter in his upcoming venture Liger. The highly-anticipated film is directed by veteran Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. It also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead, though she is not visible in the trailer. South actor Charmme Kaur is also among the producers of the film. The makers recently completed the shooting in the United States of America. They had shot along with Mike Tyson during the American schedule. Liger is gearing for release on August 25 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda