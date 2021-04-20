Vijay Deverakonda Gets Down On His Knees For Rashmika Mandanna In THIS Video; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in an advertisement together and the BTS video from the sets has been taking the internet by storm. In the video shared by a Twitter user, the two actors can be seen dressed well while Vijay Deverakonda goes down on his knees for the lady. Rashmika, on the other hand, is seen looking all decked up in a chic peach gown which sets a romantic ambiance. Fans have been re-sharing the video endlessly as they are excited to see the two actors together in one frame after a long time.

Vijay and Rashmika reunite for an ad

Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently shot an advertisement together and the video from the sets is being loved by the fans. In the short clip, Rashmika can be seen sitting on a wooden swing while Vijay is down on one knee with a sweet smile across his face. The two actors are also seen maintaining eye contact while the video is being taken.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen dressed in a flowy chic peach maxi dress which indicates that the advertisement will have a light-hearted theme. Her hair has been left open with soft curls while she sits on the swing gracefully. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white blazer which has been put together with a blue T-shirt and a pair of khaki pants.

In the caption for the post, the Vijay Deverakonda fan has mentioned that the two artists have been shooting for a leading soap bar advertisement. Rashmika and Vijay have a huge fan base across the globe as the audience loves to see them together on-screen. They have worked together on blockbuster romantic flicks like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Have a look at the video doing the rounds on social media here.

Vijay Deverakonda has lately been prepping for his Bollywood debut film, Liger, which also stars actor Ananya Panday in a key role. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has been working on the Hindi film Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl and is currently in the production stage.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Instagram